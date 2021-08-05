SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.23

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.23 and last traded at C$29.96, with a volume of 198021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

Several research analysts have commented on SRU.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank set a C$30.50 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

