Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.47

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.47 and last traded at C$15.29, with a volume of 45366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

