Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.47

Aug 5th, 2021

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.47 and last traded at C$15.29, with a volume of 45366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

