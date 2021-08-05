Maker 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $161.50 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $2,861.84 or 0.07547740 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.84 billion and $161.50 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maker has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00060944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.95 or 0.00944038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00096396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.