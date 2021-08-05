Contrasting Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Paramount Group and Redwood Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 3 2 1 0 1.67 Redwood Trust 0 0 6 1 3.14

Paramount Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.18%. Redwood Trust has a consensus price target of $12.93, suggesting a potential upside of 9.84%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Redwood Trust.

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Paramount Group pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Redwood Trust pays out 1,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Redwood Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paramount Group and Redwood Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $714.24 million 2.74 -$24.70 million $0.96 9.30 Redwood Trust $572.00 million 2.33 -$581.85 million $0.04 294.25

Paramount Group has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redwood Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -5.72% -0.72% -0.38% Redwood Trust 74.95% 13.60% 1.46%

Volatility & Risk

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Paramount Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington. Paramount Group was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Lending segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Third-Party Investments segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, as well as in K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. This segment also offers servicer advance, and other residential and multifamily credit investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

