I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Hits $1.77 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.77 million and $453.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00418749 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003092 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.03 or 0.01149977 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,027,138 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

