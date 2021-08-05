iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $260.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.64. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $186.62 and a twelve month high of $262.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.