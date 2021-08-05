Old Port Advisors Sells 66 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $231.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.78.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.