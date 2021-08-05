Old Port Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $161.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.11. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $164.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

