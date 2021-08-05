Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has decreased its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE BLX opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $666.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

