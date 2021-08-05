Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $309.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $39.84.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

