Utah Medical Products, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UTMD stock opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $313.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.55. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $95.64.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 27.78%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

