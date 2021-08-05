Utah Medical Products, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
UTMD stock opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $313.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.55. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $95.64.
Separately, TheStreet raised Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Utah Medical Products
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
