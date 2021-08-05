The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

The Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

KHC opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

