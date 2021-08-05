NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $244.00 Price Target at Truist

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $212.43 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.