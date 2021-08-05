Piper Sandler Trims Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price to $32.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

FSLY stock opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.93. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $903,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,588,405.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,460,609. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 55,959 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

