Bitcoin Cash ABC Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $302.30 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 97.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $302.30 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $54.97 or 0.00144236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,109.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.35 or 0.01394286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00360452 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003465 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

