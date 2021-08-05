XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 9,500 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore J. Brombach purchased 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,288 shares of company stock worth $333,997.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 145.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.