IP Group Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.48 (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON IPO opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. IP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 69.20 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 136 ($1.78).

Get IP Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on shares of IP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, insider David Baynes sold 12,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £15,501.32 ($20,252.57). Also, insider Aedhmar Hynes bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £24,360 ($31,826.50).

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.