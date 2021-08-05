Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Plans GBX 0.20 Dividend

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 36.39 ($0.48) on Thursday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMSO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

