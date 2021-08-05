Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on September 3rd

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.437 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.

MCHP stock opened at $147.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $166.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Microchip Technology shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

