Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Update

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 737,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.13.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $400.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac has a 52-week low of $164.24 and a 52-week high of $457.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

