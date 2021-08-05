$1.62 EPS Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.72. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $7.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $175.73 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,796. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,324,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

