Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $433.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,111,000 after acquiring an additional 218,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 37,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 29.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 76,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

