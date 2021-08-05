NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NXGN stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $514,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

