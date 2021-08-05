Investors Buy Large Volume of Caleres Put Options (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,287 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,240% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94. Caleres has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 124.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Caleres by 785.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 335.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAL. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

