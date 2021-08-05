Transform Wealth LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,342 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50.

