Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,556,000 after purchasing an additional 564,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,435,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI opened at $195.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.