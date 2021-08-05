Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.54 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 898.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,759,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,448,000 after buying an additional 246,127 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

