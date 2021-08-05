Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,528,000 after acquiring an additional 607,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,586,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB opened at $108.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.36. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.