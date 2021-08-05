Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after acquiring an additional 410,968 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,175.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 301,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 294,434 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 392,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 43,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $115.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

