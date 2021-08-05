Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $569,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,697 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 680,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 117,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 570,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 185,144 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MORT opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

