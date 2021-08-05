Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,908,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $98,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

NYSE:BA opened at $226.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.17. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.