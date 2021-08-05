Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,073 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

IWY stock opened at $157.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.33. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.40 and a 12-month high of $158.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

