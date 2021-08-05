Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,388 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,368,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 285,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.