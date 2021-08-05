iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $267.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.60.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

