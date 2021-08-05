Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $15.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.04.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.63. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

