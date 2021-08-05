Analysts Set Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.
AVYA opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.37. Avaya has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $34.06.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 702.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 72,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,848,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 265,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,928,000.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
