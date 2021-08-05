Analysts Set Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

AVYA opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.37. Avaya has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.24) EPS. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avaya will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 702.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 72,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,848,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 265,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,928,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

