Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

EXPD stock opened at $125.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.17. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $130.76.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 221,488 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.