LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.30 million-$40.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.09 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

LMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $359,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,592,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,284,234.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,781 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

