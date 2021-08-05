Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%.

Shares of CNR opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

CNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.