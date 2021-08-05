Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target at $51.29

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.71.

ZYME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,769,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after buying an additional 459,928 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after buying an additional 198,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.10.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

