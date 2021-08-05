O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 70.0% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 643,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264,987 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 41.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

