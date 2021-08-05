Brokers Set Expectations for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $8.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CUBI opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,831,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,661,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,799,000 after purchasing an additional 133,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 110,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $249,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $919,899. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

