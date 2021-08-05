Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 865 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $42,884,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Comcast by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in Comcast by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

