Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682,676 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,376,000 after acquiring an additional 870,479 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $148.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.74 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

