$2.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce $2.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67. Cintas reported earnings per share of $2.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $11.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $387.81 on Monday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $297.48 and a fifty-two week high of $396.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 29.30%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Cintas by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,901,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

