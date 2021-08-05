AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of -89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.