Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS opened at $138.37 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $139.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

