Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQNS. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

