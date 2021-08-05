Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

NYSE MTH opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,500,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after buying an additional 465,308 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,201,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,979,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.