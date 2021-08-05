Fusible Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $116.00 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $214,435.52 and approximately $116.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00048062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00102654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00146101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,975.94 or 1.00426560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00864203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

